Our Support For Local Charity

What's better than local business supporting local charity? Team Emery is a local charity that delivers bears and stuffed animals to children in the hospital over the holidays and passes on throughout the rest of the year. Walts became involved with Team Emery after learning about how one of our very own employees' family was positively impacted by a teddy bear. Every year Walts holds a local charity event in Tempe, Arizona to help raise as many bears as possible.

About Team Emery

Founder Emery Miller was born with Congenital Heart Defects, undergoing four open-heart surgeries before the age of seven. When he was in the 5th grade, a simple Christmas wish of wanting to pay it forward and donate one teddy bear to a sick child has transformed into an organization located in 14 states, and has impacted nearly 69,000 families since 2011.

We Need Your Help!

We invite you to bring new teddy bears and stuffed animals to our bear cage and participate in our annual charity event at our Tempe retail store! The event will be held on December 2nd from 10AM to 1PM. Raffle winners will be announced at 12:30 - food and drinks will be provided! Receive a raffle ticket for every new stuffed animal you bring.*

*Limit 25 tickets